BSF kills armed Pakistani intruder on Indo-Pak border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel killed an armed Pakistani intruder on the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Amritsar district Tuesday morning, officials said. A gun was recovered from the body of the deceased.

According to a press note issued by the force, “During morning hours on Tuesday, BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani armed miscreant ahead of the Border fencing, in the area falling near bordering village Dariya Mansoor under district – Amritsar.”

“Troops challenged the miscreant, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence, killing him on the spot,” the note added.

An extensive search of the area is in progress, officials added.