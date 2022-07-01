British national Jaggi Johal arbitrarily detained in India, says UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while speaking about the arrest of British national Jagtar Singh Johal, aka Jaggi Johal by Punjab Police for his alleged involvement in crimes between April 2017 and October 2017, said that he had been “arbitrarily detained” in India.

In a letter to the Labour Party leader and Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras Keir Starmer on June 21, 2022, Johnson said that he had personally spoken to PM Narendra Modi about it.

Johal was arrested on November 4, 2017, from Jalandhar by the Punjab Police for his alleged role in targeted killings, including that of RSS leader Brigadier (retired) Jagdish Gagneja. He is yet to stand trial in any case he is accused in and is currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been probing eight cases against Jaggi.

“Thank you for your letter of May 31 about Jagtar Singh Johal, a British national who has been detained arbitrarily in India for the past four and a half years,” wrote the British PM.

A report had come out earlier this year in which United Nation’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention had said that Johal was “abducted” and “tortured” in 2017, adding that the probe agencies looking into his case have failed to produce any evidence against him. The UN group had also termed Johal’s arrest “arbitrary” and sought his release.

“I am grateful for your interest in this matter. Ministers and officials of the Government have consistently raised the UK’s concerns directly with the Government of India about Mr Johal’s treatment and his right to a fair trial,” the letter stated.

PM Johnson added, “We have done so on almost a hundred occasions since Mr Johal’s detention in November 2017. More recently, during her visits to India in October 2021 and March 2022, the Foreign Secretary raised Johal’s situation with India’s External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. When I visited Delhi in April, I raised Johal’s case personally with Prime Minister Modi as part of a wide-ranging discussion about bilateral and international affairs.”

“I am pleased that you recognise the deep and enduring bonds we have with India. We are continuing to work with its government to resolve Johal’s case. As recently as June 9, the Foreign Secretary met Martin Docherty-Hughes, Johal’s MP for West Dunbartonshire, along with members of Mr Johal’s family, to discuss our involvement in the case. Please be assured that the Government is doing all it can diplomatically to assist Johal,” read the letter.

Jaggi’s family in the United Kingdom has been lobbying for his release since his arrest. Jagtar’s brother Gurpreet Singh Johal was elected a Labour councillor in the Scottish local elections in Dunbarton recently.

Jaggi’s lawyer, Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, said, “11 cases were registered against Jaggi Johal in India and eight of these cases are being investigated by the NIA, two by Punjab Police and one by Delhi Police’s Special Cell. Chargesheets have been filed in all the cases. However, the charges are framed only in one case that was registered by Punjab Police immediately after his arrest from Jalandhar. Johal has already secured bail in three cases against him, including the one in which charges are framed. He was discharged from one case that was registered by Punjab Police.”