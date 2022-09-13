Book those involved in illegal sand mining along border for treason: Punjab Gov

Terming illegal sand mining in areas along Indo-Pak border in Punjab as a serious threat to the security of the country, Governor Banwarilal Purohit Monday said those found involved in such activities should be booked for treason.

Purohit, who is on his second tour to the border villages, instructed officials to keep a hawk’s eye over illegal mining near the border. He said along with other charges, a case of treason should also be registered against those guilty of mining in the border areas.

“The security of the country is paramount and no negligence will be tolerated. There are reports of the existence of police-criminal nexus in some border areas and in the interest of the country this alliance needs to be broken effectively,” he said while addressing sarpanches of the border villages.

His remark came days after the Border Security Force (BSF) informed the Punjab and Haryana high court that mining activity in the border areas was being carried out round-the-clock. Besides affecting the course of river Ravi, it was posing a huge threat to the security of the international border fence, the BSF had said. The High Court had later banned mining in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts.

Addressing a gathering at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Purohit claimed that the drug menace has now reached schools too.

“The drugs have now entered schools. Earlier it was in colleges. School children are taking drugs. This situation is very dangerous. I have again visited the border area with the issue of drug menace. I want a foolproof border in the six border districts of Punjab and it will be possible with the support of the public only,” said Purohit.

Earlier, the Governor said Punjab being a border state is very important from the point of view of security. “We need to be more vigilant to thwart any attempts towards disrupting peace and tranquility of Punjab and the country,” he stated.

The BSF and other security agencies are working diligently to stop smuggling of drugs and arms across the border but the common people should also remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity, if any. They should be extra vigilant of the air dropping of contraband via drones from across the zero line, he said.

Purohit suggested forming the citizens defense committees in the border villages like the initiative taken up in district Gurdaspur. He said with the vigilance of the defense committees, anti-social and anti-national elements can be identified and apprehended.

In order to eliminate unemployment from the border region, the governor urged the youth to take maximum advantage of the army’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

The governor also held a detailed discussion with the officials of administration, police, BSF, RAW, army and other agencies working for the security of the country in the border areas.

Purohit had earlier faced criticism from the opposition parties for his proactive tours to the border villages in April this year.