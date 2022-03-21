BJP’s ‘Shaheed Naman Yatra’ reaches Jallianwala Bagh

The Shaheed Naman Yatra, which started from Haryana’s Ambala, under BJP state president of Om Prakash Dhankhar, reached Jallianwala Bagh on Sunday. While reciting the slogans ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, BJP leaders and youth workers paid respects to martyrs.

While addressing people, Dhankhar said, “The great freedom fighters should be remembered at every moment. The incidents like Jallianwala Bagh are bad memories, but we should remember them so that such incidents do not happen again in future.”

He mentioned Shaheed Udham Singh, and said that heroes like him remembered the incident of Jallianwala Bagh for years and then went to England to avenge the killing of innocents.

“We should express our gratitude to such great freedom fighters by remembering them every moment,” he said.

Dhankar also targeted the Congress and said: “Congress always tried to take all the credit for independence itself, while in the freedom struggle millions of people of the country gave their lives fighting for independence. That is why the BJP is remembering every martyr in the festival of independence and bringing their heroic sagas into the public light, whose names the country does not know today.”

He said that The BJP was holding various events to commemorate Shaheed Divas, which is marked every year on March 23, the day when three freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev – were hanged to death by the British in the Lahore Jail.

BJP Haryana General Secretary Vedpal Advocate, State General Minister Pawan Saini, Mohanlal Badoli, Media Chief Sanjay Sharma were also present to pay their respects to the martyrs.