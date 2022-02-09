BJP’s newly inducted Sikh faces defend relief to Dera head, ally SAD (Sanyukt) says not okay with move

The 21-day furlough to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh threatens to dent the BJP’s efforts over the past few days to win over the Sikh community. After attack from opponents, key party ally, SAD (Sanyukt), on Tuesday categorically said that “it did not agree with the relief granted to Dera head”.

SAD (Sanyukt) spokesperson Maninder Pal Singh Brar said, “We are against Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim. We don’t know what BJP’s strategy was on giving him furlough. But we have no relation with Drea head and we do not agree with the relief given to him.”

This even as newly inducted member of the party, Sarchand Singh — a former spokesman of Damdami Taksal, tried hard to defend the move by Haryana’s BJP government.

“BJP is not a Panthic party like SAD. When SAD took open support of Dera Sacha Suada then it reflected poorly on party because SAD claims to be party of the Sikhs. But BJP is not a party of only Sikhs. It is a national party,” Sarchand Singh said.

He added: “If as Sikhs, we would oppose parole/furlough to any prisoner then how would we demand parole for our Sikh prisoners. We should not take a political view on it.”

Another Sikh leader, who joined the BJP recently, said: “BJP is a big party. Sometimes all the decisions are not taken at the central level. May be, someone thought that the move can influence Dera vote bank but failed to calculate the backlash from Sikh community. I hope that party will take a corrective measure.”

BJP has been inducting many Sikh faces in party over the past few days. PM Narendra Modi’s announcement to observe Bal Veer Diwas in memory of two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh was also seen as a step to repair the damage caused to party in state during the year-long farmers’ agitation.

Apart from this, Defence minister Rajnath Singh had on February 4 said: “Maharaja Ranjit Singh not only offered gold for Harimandar Sahib but also for the Kashi Vishavnath Temple in Varanasi. This is our brotherhood. Many forces want to break this brotherhood. We have to be careful. We will not allow this brotherhood to be broken.”