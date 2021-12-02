BJP forced Sirsa to choose between joining it or going to jail: Akal Takht Jathedar

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday launched a frontal attack on the BJP claiming that it forced Manjinder Singh Sirsa to choose between joining the saffron party or going to jail.

Sirsa, the face of Shiromani Akali Dal in the national capital and the chief of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, on Wednesday joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab.

“When foreign and Mughal invaders attacked India, they asked people to choose between the religion and life. Those who chose religion had to scarify their lives and those who chose life had to leave their religion. I talked to Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday morning. I had an impression that he also had to take the kind of decision the people had to make under Mughal invaders,” the Jathedar said.

He further said: “Manjinder Singh Sirsa was asked to choose between joining BJP or going to jail. He chose BJP.”

Sirsa, who was considered close to Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, had arranged logistics for the farmers protesting against the three central agri laws at the borders of the national capital. Under his leadership, the DSGMC was running Langar Sewa at the protest sites.

The Akali Dal on Wednesday had said that a case was registered against Sirsa, party’s Delhi unit chief Jathedar Harmeet Singh Kalka and 11 other members of the DSGMC. “But while all other members lived up to the traditions of the Khalsa Panth in fighting repression, it is unfortunate that Sirsa buckled under pressure and betrayed the Khalsa Panth and spirit,” it said.

Giani Harpreet Singh too raised the case against Sirsa and others but accused “some so-called Sikh leaders” for “preparing the ground to make Sirsa join BJP”, which he said was “their political mistake”.

“Isn’t it surprising that 11 members of DSGMC are implicated in cases and one is forced to quit and join a party? It was wrong on all parts,” said Jathedar.

While Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomed Sirsa into the BJP, he was later taken to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, in what is been seen as the saffron party signifying the importance attached to his induction.

While Shah said Sirsa has expressed trust in the BJP’s commitment to the Sikh community’s welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Shekhawat said his induction will definitely help the BJP in poll-bound Punjab.

On his part, Sirsa said he had a chat with Shah “with regard to issues concerning Sikhs” and added that he was joining the BJP “for my community and for resolving its longstanding issues of last 70 years”.