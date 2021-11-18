BJP’s 21-members delegation enters Pakistan via Kartarpur Corridor to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

A 21-member delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab, led by state party president Ashwani Sharma, entered Pakistan via the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on Thursday — some 20 months after pilgrimage was suspended in March 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

This was the first delegation of a political party to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib since the corridor re-opened on Wednesday.

“Baba Nanak ji has invited us. We are going to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib to pray for prosperity and peace in Punjab and the country. We are thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for re-opening the corridor before Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary,” Sharma said.

He added, “It was the wish of the followers of Guru Nanak that this corridor be opened before his birth anniversary. It is a very good day for all of us.”

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his Cabinet, MLAs and other high dignitaries, is also scheduled to reach the Integrated Check Post at Dera Baba Nanak later in the day to go into Pakistan to pay obeisance at Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.