Bhagwant Mann writes to top cops: ‘Will hold you responsible for lapses’

With the opposition gunning for the new AAP government over allegedly deteriorating law and order in the state, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has written to top cops across the state telling them that they would be held responsible for lapses in their jurisdictions.

Opposition has been claiming that last 20 days have witnessed 19 murders in state. They have been accusing Mann of focusing more on AAP activities in Gujarat and Himachal, while ignoring Punjab.

In his letter to all SSPs and commissioners of police in the state, Mann said, “You would recall that the at the very outset of the law & order review meeting held on April 5, 2022 at Punjab Bhawan, I had stated that the topmost focus of the state government is maintenance of law & order, apart from eradication of corruption and welfare measures for the police force. I had announced the constitution of the AGTF (Anti-Gangster Task Force) to eradicate gangsterism from the state.”

He added: “I wish to make it absolutely clear that the constitution of the AGTF in no way would reduce/lessen the responsibility and role of Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police, heading the Police Commissionerates and districts, as the CPs and SSPs are responsible for control of crime and maintenance of law & order in their jurisdictions. I would personally hold you responsible for any breach of law & order in your jurisdiction as you are accountable under law.”

The CM said that while the AGTF would focus on intelligence-based operations and play a coordinating role, “I expect the CPs and SSPs to launch major thrust against gangsters by briefing the police officers under them, conducting analysis of crime data, identifying absconding gangsters and conducting anti-gangster operations”.

Pramod Ban to head anti-gangster task force

Chandigarh: The Punjab government Thursday appointed ADGP Pramod Ban as the head of anti-gangster strike force. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar will be the DIG, AGTF, while Gurmeet Singh Chauhan will be its AIG. Ban was earlier ADGP special crime and economic offences wing. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had set up this strike force two days ago.