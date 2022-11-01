No deficiency on govt’s part in ensuring justice: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday asserted there was no deficiency on his government’s part in ensuring the delivery of justice in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, a day after the slain singer’s father threatened to withdraw the FIR.

Mann was responding to a question on a statement by Moosewala’s father, who on Sunday said he would withdraw the FIR in his son’s murder case if the slain singer was linked with gangsters.

Mann, who was in Pathankot on Monday to take stock of paddy procurement arrangements, dubbed the Moosewala murder incident as a very serious matter. “From our side, there is no such deficiency that we are making any delay in delivery of justice. The state government is committed to ensuring exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of Sidhu Moosewala murder case. A majority of conspirators, planners and executors of this heinous crime have been already nabbed. We have also requested the central government to issue Red corner notice for culprits who took shelter in foreign lands,” the CM said.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh has also threatened to leave the country and given an ultimatum to the state machinery till November 25 to hear him out.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday granted Punjab police the transit remand of alleged gangster Deepak Tinu in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case to take him to Mansa district.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Khanagwal accepted the police plea and directed the accused be produced before the court concerned in Punjab. The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had last week nabbed Tinu from Rajasthan. He had escaped from Punjab police custody on October 1. Tinu was on Monday produced by the Special Cell after the end of his custody granted last week.

Tinu escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case, in a major embarrassment for Punjab Police which sacked the officer incharge and arrested him.

During initial questioning, it was revealed that Tinu was helped by gangsters Rohit Godara, who is based in Azerbaijan, and Sampat Nehra and a person named Jack, who is based in Europe and an old accomplice of Anmol Bishnoi in arranging hideouts, the police claimed.