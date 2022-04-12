Behbal Kalan case: Punjab govt seeks 3 months for probe; SGPC installs victims’ portraits inside Sikh museum

Even as Punjab government’s legal team visited the indefinite dharna spot in Behbal Kalan and sought another three months for concluding the ongoing probe, the SGPC unveiled portraits of the two police firing victims inside the Golden Temple’s Central Sikh Museum.

A statement by the SGPC on Monday said: “The personalities whose portraits have been unveiled include Shaheed Bhai Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Shaheed Bhai Gurjeet Singh, both martyrs of Behbal Kalan firing by Punjab Police, SGPC member Jathedar Harbans Singh Ghuman who made efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners lodged at Jodhpur jail, GS Sohan Singh who made contribution to nakashi (inset work) at Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sant Prithipal Singh Syed, Engineer Dr. Jaswant Singh Gill and Brigadier Pritam Singh.”

On Sunday, a legal team of the Punjab government had sought three months to arrive at a conclusion in the high-profile case.

“Initially, panthic organisations had objected to a 3-month time period as they had been demanding one month only. But later, they reached a consensus. Now, our dharna will continue at the firing site on the roadside till the time the government does not satisfy us with their actions. They have assured us to visit at the dharna spot on the 10th of every month, so as to apprise us about the update on their investigation,” said Sukhraj Singh, son of one of Behbal Kalan firing victim Krishan Bhagwan Singh. Sukhraj had started this dharna on December 16, which is still continuing.

Meanwhile, this is the second time in last 36 years when SGPC had installed portraits of Sikhs killed while protesting against sacrilege during SAD government.

Four Sikh youths Ravinder Singh Litran, Jhalman Singh, Harminder Singh and Badhri Singh were allegedly killed by the Jalandhar police led by the then SSP Izhar Alam on February 4, 1986, at Gurdwara Nakodar as they were protesting against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. Surjit Singh Barnala was chief minister of the SAD government in power then. Their portraits were installed at Sikh museum after 31 years in 2017. Their families are still fighting for justice in that case.

Police officers related to both police firing cases, 1986 and 2015, were considered close to SAD(B) at one point of time.

The SGPC, however, avoided any mention of Akali Dal while installing portraits of both victim.

The portraits were unveiled jointly by SGPC president Harjinder Singh and additional head granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh Ludhiana.

The SGPC chief termed the Behbal Kalan police firing victims as “examples of Sikh spirit”.