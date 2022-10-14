scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

In Punjab’s Bathinda, beauty contest ad offers women groom settled in Canada; 2 booked

The organisers put up posters at public places in the city advertising the contest to be held at a hotel on October 23. The advertisement specifically mentioned that the beauty contest was only for girls from ‘general caste’.

The organisers put up posters at public places in the city advertising the contest to be held at a hotel on October 23. (Express)

The police in Punjab’s Bathinda have booked two men for announcing a beauty contest for women promising that the winner would get to marry a non-resident Indian settled in Canada.

These posters went viral on social media Wednesday morning. People started calling on the phone numbers given on the posters to voice their objection to such a contest but later these numbers were found to be switched off. People vented their anger on social media too and several residents approached the police to take action against the organisers.

The accused have been identified as Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh Jaura. The Kotwali police booked them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 419 (cheating by personation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act section 6 (penalty for indecent representation of women) and Punjab Prevention of Defacement of Property Act section 3 (defacing public property)

Meanwhile, the owner of the hotel mentioned in the advertisement claimed that there had been no booking for the contest. However, the police said they would investigate the case further.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 12:12:12 pm
Live Blog

