Batala: Two pastors, one other booked for selling Bibles in scrap

Two pastors have been booked for selling Bibles in the scrap for recycling at a paper mill in Amritsar.

According to the police, the alleged incident came to light after a truck carrying thousands of Bibles overturned near Batala. Locals said that they spotted old Bibles among the scrap paper that had scattered on the road and called the police.

Investigators said after receiving a complaint they have booked one Jacob John, a pastor of Prathna Bhawan Church in Pathankot, and Stephen, who is a pastor at Chamatkar Church in Amritsar for hurting religious sentiments. A third person, Anik, a representative of Neel Kamal Enterprises, a firm based in Jammu, has also been booked.

According to the police, the truck started its journey from Jammu and was headed towards a paper mill in Amritsar, before it overturned. It was carrying at least 53000 bibles.



“A truck with registration PB13-AR 7744 loaded with waste papers met with an accident on Batala-Amritsar road near Khushi Varika Palace near a diversion point. All the loaded papers were scattered on the road after the accident. While inspecting the place, it was found that the truck was loaded with Holy Bibles (nava nem) in thousands. Our primary investigations has found that all the holy books were loaded from one Neel Kamal Enterprises, Kali Chak, Bari Brahmana, Jammu. On the first pages of the Bibles, there were two types of stamps reading either ‘Prathana Bhawan, Dhaki Road, Pathankot’ or ‘Chamatkar Church, Bhagata Wala, Amritsar’,” said Batala police in a statement released on Thursday.

On the statement of one Peter Masih, a case under FIR 217 U/s 295 A, 120 B of the IPC has been registered against Jacob John, Stephen, and Anik at Batala police station.

“The cover of the holy books had been removed before loading in trucks. The 53,000 Bibles that we found on the truck were sold for Rs 3.5 lakh. This can be a big scam and the police will probe the matter thoroughly,” said a police official.