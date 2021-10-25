Bargari Sacrilege Case: SIT gets production warrant against Dera head for Oct 29

The SIT probing the 2015 Bargari desecration case has for the first time secured a production warrant for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

The production warrant has been issued by a Faridkot court for October 29 in FIR no. 63 registered at Bazakhana in 2015 over theft of Guru Granth Sahib from village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in district Faridkot.

While the court of First Class Judicial Magistrate Tarjini has allowed SIT’s application for production warrant, it remains to be seen if Punjab Police will bring Dera head to Faridkot in person or use a video conferencing facility.

The rape and murder convict has been locked up at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since 2017 and has been appearing for court hearings in different cases filed against him through video conferencing.

“Punjab Police’s application for production warrant has been allowed. Police has been asked to produce Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Faridkot court on production warrant on October 29,” said Assistant District Attorney Pankaj Taneja.

He added, “It will be the prerogative of the SIT if they would seek police remand of Dera Sacha Sauda head on October 29.”

It was first time that Punjab Police had demanded production warrant of Dera head in the sacrilege case.

Earlier, former SIT head Kunwar Vijay Partap had secured permission for interrogation of Dera head in Kotakpura police firing case, related to sacrilege case at the Sunaria jail back in 2019. Dera head was, however, never questioned.

This time, the SIT has asked for Dera head’s production warrant just a week after it secured statement of alleged witness in sacrilege case in court under Section 164 CRPC. In his statement, the witnesses alleged that Dera head was behind the sacrilege incident.

The SIT had made Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim an accused in the said FIR in July, 2020. However, no warrant was issued then. Earlier this year, SIT had arrested seven Dera Sacha Sauda followers in the same FIR and also filed chargesheet against them.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief hasn’t come to Punjab since 2007 after he first came in confrontation with Sikh community for allegedly wearing an attire similar to that of Guru Gobind Singh and a case was also registered in Bathinda against him for hurting Sikh sentiments.

He was questioned in that case, but later Punjab Police asked the court to quash that FIR just three days before the 2012 Assembly elections.

Dera followers had intensified attempts to organise a congregation of their spiritual head in Punjab especially in 2015 and 2017.

However, those efforts remained in vain post sacrilege incidents and the Dera head’s conviction later.