Bandi Chhor Diwas: Akal Takht Jathedar hits out at ‘so-called pastors’ preaching ‘pakhandwad’

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has given a message of fighting the challenges facing the Sikh community with unity. In his message on the occasion of “Bandi Chhor Diwas” on Monday, Singh also raised the issue of Sikh political prisoners (Bandi Singhs).

“Bandi Chhor Diwas”, a festival that coincides with Diwali, marks the release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, along with 52 kings, from a Mughal prison in 1620.

According to a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, said “so-called pastors” are preaching “pakhandwad” (exorcism) in the guise of Christianity in Punjab and converting and exploiting innocent Sikhs physically, economically and mentally. The government’s “silence” on the matter is of serious concern, he added.

The Jathedar also underlined the need to work together for the release of the Sikh political prisoners and said to open the “closed ears” of the Indian government, the non-resident Indian (NRI) Sikhs should stage protests in their respective countries, besides making efforts for their release through their governments.

He asked all the “Panthic” sides to work together for strengthening Sikh organisations against the government’s “attempt to weaken” the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Giani Harpreet said the SGPC’s religious, educational and humanitarian activities are strengthening the society and efforts are necessary to make these activities more substantial.

He said for “Panthic” unity, only political unity is not important but all sides of the “Panth” should put in constructive work to take the Sikh community forward.

Giani Harpreet also questioned the misuse of social media platforms and said if these forums are not used to defame each other, then only good work can be possible.

He said governments failed to stop the deadly attack of drugs on the society and therefore, there is a need to form village-level committees to solve this problem.

“It is a matter of serious concern that the Centre and the Punjab government have not succeeded in stopping the trade and use of drugs, despite using all of their means and power,” he said.