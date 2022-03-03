Back from Ukraine, Amritsar girl fumes over Embassy’s apathy

A medical student who returned to Amritsar from Ukraine as part of government’s ‘Op Ganga’ on Tuesday trained her guns at the Indian Embassy there accusing them of having an indifferent attitude towards students from India in urgent need of evacuation.

Basing her allegations on her video chats with her friends still stuck in the war-ravaged country, Babita alleged that students there were being misled by the Embassy officials.

She said: “Some of my friends are stuck in Kyiv. They were with Indian Embassy officials and were kept in a school building. Indian Embassy lied to the students. Embassy officials told students to leave on trains while making a false claim that their tickets had been booked. Students arranged a truck to go to the railway station at 3 am in the morning. But railway station authorities told students that no tickets had been booked for them…Students left assuming that Embassy was telling the truth. But they just wanted their place (where students were given shelter) vacated.”

Babita claimed that she had spoken to her friends who were under direct supervision of the Indian Embassy.

“These are students stuck in bunkers of railway stations and other places. There are girls who are alone. Students need security to travel to safe destinations. Government should help according to the demands of students,” demanded Babita.

She added: “There had been no arrangements of food or water by Embassy and students are going out on their own. Embassy accommodated students in some school.”