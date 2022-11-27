Experts meet auto drivers to discuss shift to electric autos in Amritsar

In an effort to tackle the deteriorating air quality in Amritsar by encouraging more electric auto rickshaws, a meeting with experts was organised on Friday. The main aim was to make auto-rickshaw drivers aware about the benefits of switching to electric rickshaws and also to address their concerns.

The meeting organised by EcoSikh in collaboration with Clean Air Punjab, a citizen’s initiative, was attended by auto rickshaw drivers, unions, representatives of the RAAHI (Rejuvenation of Auto-rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) project in Amritsar and a panel of experts from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

Titled ‘Unpacking the Challenges and Opportunities of Electric Autos’ the group held a thorough discussion on the city’s rising air pollution and the action that needs to be taken by the government and community.

Supreet Kaur, president of EcoSikh, said that last December, RAAHI had launched an initiative to encourage the use of public transportation but “somehow auto drivers were hesitant”. “Through this meeting, we wanted to bring them face to face with experts so that they are better informed about electric autos,” she said. Indu Aurora, president of Voice of Amritsar, said through this meet we aim to encourage auto drivers to change to eco- friendly autos knowing that it will not negatively impact their livelihood.