As Opp rakes up law and order, Mann to task force: ‘Rid Punjab of gangsters’

Amid a growing din by the Opposition against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday directed the newly formed anti-gangster task force (AGTF) to stamp out gangsters so people could repose their faith in the law and order machinery.

The Punjab government had set up the task force a few days ago with an aim to wipe out the gangster’s network operating across the state.

The BJP has claimed that at least 21 murders have taken place in the state since the formation of the AAP government on March 16. Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu too has levelled similar allegations, citing a laxity in law and order under the new government.

Data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), however, did not suggest any alarming spike in the murder figures in the state.

According to the NCRB report, Punjab had reported a total of 6051 crimes that were recorded in police stations across the state in 2020. Out of the 6051 cases, 757 were related to murder and 961 cases were those related to attempt to murder. This number, broken down, works out to 2.07 cases of murder taking place on an average daily in the state. Compared to that, just 21 murder cases have taken place since the AAP government was sworn-in, working out to less than one murder per day.

On Friday, chairing a meeting of the newly constituted AGTF team, Mann reiterated his government’s firm commitment to wipe out the menace of gangsters and said it is a slur on a peaceful state like Punjab, according to an official release. The AGTF would be absolutely empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds, he said.

The BJP leadership in the state, however, believes that the CM has failed to crack down on criminals, ensuring that they had a free run.

“So far, a total 21 murders have been reported in state. The law and order situation is deteriorating. Not only murders, we have seen how the AAP leaders have been wielding sticks in presence of police, to threaten and take control of truck unions. Gangsters have been opening fire every now and then and managing to escape without being caught. Mann’s letter to the district police heads and commissioners to control the crime is in itself proof that the situation is not in control,” alleged state BJP president Ashwani Sharma.

Sidhu has also been aggressive on the issue. He posted the video of the alleged murder of a youth at a play ground in Jalandhar, besides also highlighting the murder of a youth, Gagandeep Singh, in Khemkaran, on his Twitter account. According to the FIR in the case, Gagandeep was shot by men who were angry with him and his friends over playing volleyball in front of their house.

Sidhu also posted a video of firing between two groups at village Phulra of Gurdaspur in which four people were killed, while alleging that the police had turned into mute spectators, when the Congress sarpanch’s husband, Sukhraj Singh and three others, were gunned down.

On Twitter, Congress MLA Pargat Singh too posted a video of a shooting in Patiala in which a Kabaddi player, Dharminder, was killed.

Earlier in the day, an official statement issued on Friday quoted Punjab CM Mann as saying that the responsibility of providing security to three crore people in the state lies with him and he will “leave no stone unturned to boost their morale on this count”.

Mann authorized the AGTF to utilize the services of State Special Operation Cells (SSOCs) at Mohali, Amritsar and Fazilka, in addition to the services offered by the 361 police stations across the state.

He also asked the AGTF chief to formulate a standing order (SO) for its effective functioning demarcating its role, functions and responsibilities within a week.

Contacted, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said, “As the Opposition party, the AAP used to blast the government for the failing law and order and called it a Jungle Raj. It is the same now. Should we term this as Jungle raj as well then? It is just not about data. Criminals seem to have lost the fear of law in Punjab. We have witnessed many shocking incidents in less than one months where people are ganging up and opening fire to kill people.”

