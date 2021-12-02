I may be dark-complexioned, but I don’t make false promises: Kejriwal attacks Channi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday took the fight back to his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi over his “kaale angrez” jibe, saying that he may be dark complexioned, but his intent was clear and he doesn’t make false promises. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor also promised free and quality education in government schools to those born in Punjab and announced to give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of the soldiers or police jawans who die in line of duty if his party is voted to power in next year’s Assembly polls.

“I want to tell them (the Congress), once our government comes to power, the man wearing ordinary clothes and whose complexion is dark will fulfil all promises. I don’t make false announcements or false promises,” Kejriwal told reporters en route to Pathankot from Amritsar.

Kejriwal also accused Channi of abusing him for promising Rs 1,000 a month to the women in the Punjab if AAP is voted to power.

“I respect Channi sahab a lot. But, ever since I announced that each woman in the state will be given Rs 1,000 per month, he has been abusing me. A few days ago, he taunted me for wearing ordinary clothes…Yesterday, he told me that I am ‘kala’ (dark complexioned). I agree my colour is dark. I tour every village and while out in the bright sun, my skin has got tanned. Like him, I don’t tour in helicopters,” he said.

“My mothers and sisters like this ‘kala bhai’ (dark-complexioned brother). Everyone knows my intent is clear and everyone knows whose intent is bad,” Kejriwal added.

Targeting the AAP, the Punjab CM had on Wednesday said “kale angrez” are trying to take over Punjab after “chitte angrez” (British) were ousted from the country.

Later in Pathankot during his party’s “Tiranga Yatra”, Kejriwal announced his fourth “guarantee” for the people of Punjab — free and quality education to all those born in state — if his party comes to power.

“Everyone, whether poor or rich, will get quality education. We will make Punjab an education hub,” said Kejriwal, adding that the services of temporary teachers will be regularised and their pending issues will be resolved.

Hailing contribution of Punjabis, especially from the Gurdaspur and Pathankot, to the country’s defence forces, Kejriwal while announcing the “fifth guarantee”, said if any soldier from Punjab or police jawan lays down life in any operation, his party’s government will give a ex-gratia of Rs one crore to next of kin on Delhi’s pattern.

Pathankot is considered a BJP stronghold.

Kejriwal has already promised up to 300 units of free electricity for each household, 24-hour power supply, free treatment and medicines at government hospitals besides Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 if his party comes to power in the state.

On the education sector, Kejriwal said the development of Punjab and the country can be possible only if the children get the best and free education. Kejriwal said 99.97 per cent students of government schools in Delhi have passed their exams and some among them have got admission to prestigious medical and engineering educational institutions.

He said former US president Doland Trump’s wife Melania Trump, had in 2020 visited government schools in Delhi after hearing that the education system was improving.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann alleged that corruption is rampant in Punjab. “Channi only makes announcements, he is ‘ailaan mantri’. We don’t have to take account from them for just three months, but entire five years,” said Mann.

“When Punjab was being looted, even then Channi was a minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh cabinet. He is now staging a drama of being a common man and his politics has come down to a level where he is even raising question on Kejriwal’s skin colour,” said Mann.

“This Congress government is of Alibaba and 40 thieves. Alibaba was removed but others are there,” he said referring to exit of Amarinder Singh as chief minister.