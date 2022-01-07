Amritsar: Police book West Bengal man for sacrilege

A local Ajnala court has sent a West Bengal man on five-day police remand over an incident of sacrilege at a gurdwara in Bhagupur in district Amritsar.

After rescuing him from 12 hours long custody of a mob, Amritsar Rural police had booked Jedaroll, from district Malad in West Bengal, on Thursday.

Accused has been booked for hurting religious sentiments at Bjindi Saida police station. His activities were recorded in CCTV at village gurdwara and later he was accused of sacrilege.

It was on Wednesday that the accused, in his 20s, was purportedly seen tempering with the installation of Guru Granth Sahib at the gurdwara in alleged CCTV video. He was seen removing the clothes from the Bir of Guru Granth Sahib. He then stepped on the place where Guru Granth Sahib was installed and tempered the installation.

Initially, Sikh bodies refused to allow the police to take him to the police station. “We will conduct a proper investigation to find out why he entered the gurdwara. We have come to know that he was moving in village for the past around one week and also worked at somebody’s home for two days. We will investigate all the aspects,” said a police spokesman.