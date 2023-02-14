Amritsar MP asks Punjab CM to clear stand on drug menace, narco-terrorism nexuses

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla Tuesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to clear his stand on the issue of drug menace and narco-terrorism nexuses in the state. This development comes a day ahead of the hearing on a sealed report related to the issue submitted by the previous Congress-led state government to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“In reference to the fiery speeches you delivered on the pious floor of the Parliament and promises of delivering justice and bringing revolutionary changes in governance from the stages of 2022 Vidhan Sabha election rallies; I write this letter to not just remind about the scripts you read but about the fading perception of ‘the saviour of Punjab’ you and your party injected into the minds of common masses.

“Had you remembered those scripts I would not have needed to remind you about the promised action against narco-terrorism which is consuming lakhs of Punjabi lives. I hope you must have been briefed by Attorney General office or you must have read about Punjab Haryana High Court’s recent directions on the drug-related matter while checking the self-admiring full page advertisements about your achievements in each and every newspaper published in and away from the state of Punjab,” wrote Aujla in a letter.

Must Read | Drone carrying heroin shot down near India-Pak border in Amritsar

The Congress MP further said, “However still consider it my duty to remind you that Punjab Haryana High court has directed the government of Punjab to take action on the reports on drug/narco-terrorism in Punjab unsealed during a hearing by the Hon’ble Court. It is pertinent to mention here that these sealed reports contain the outcome of enquiry conducted by the SIT against the police officials, who were and are acting in connivance with the drug traffickers and necessary measures to break the nexus between law enforcement agencies and drug traffickers.”

Notably, the enforcement Directorate report on drug smuggling in Punjab was handed over to the Special Task Force (STF) on drugs in November 2017 and then the STF report was filed in the Court in February 2018. Former Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu had also asked the then Congress-led state government to make this report public and take action on it. The AAP government has not reacted to the report so far.

“On a similar petition Supreme Court slammed Punjab government over rampant manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor in the state and commented that the government of Punjab is just filing FIRs and further action is not being taken. Apex court had asked Punjab government to list out specific steps taken to curb the menace of manufacturing illegal liquor referring to the fact that Punjab is a border state and if some element wants to finish the country, it will start with the borders. Staying mum despite such directions and comments is suggestive of two conditions; either one has joined the junta or has been rendered incapacitated by some higher authority,” said Aujla.

The MP added, “Being the elected representative of people, I demand that the government of Punjab answers about its stand on drugs and narco-terrorism and clarify about the delay in action against the mafia men, police officials and bureaucrats involved in this menace. It is hoped that the government machinery takes it seriously and present a responsible position in hon’ble High Court during hearing on February 15, 2023.”