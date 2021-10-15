Most areas on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway under BSF jurisdiction now

The Golden Temple, located in the centre of Amritsar, is less than 32 km from the zero line — the international border between India and Pakistan.

The Union government has increased jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km inside the international border along Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Most of the towns and cities on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway in Majha region are now in the jurisdiction of the BSF, where it can conduct raids and arrest persons in connection with any infiltration bid along the border.

Cities like Gurdaspur, Batala, Pathankot and small towns on both sides of Amritsar- Pathankot highway have come within the BSF range, as per the Centre’s announcement.

It is not a surprise that most parts of Majha are now under the BSF jurisdiction. However, cities like Muktsar, Faridkot and many small towns on the Bathinda-Amritsar highway, which are not contiguous with the international border, too fall in this jurisdiction as per the Centre’s announcement.

Lambi, represented by former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, missed the jurisdiction by just a few kilometres.

Abohar and Fazilka will be in the jurisdiction of the BSF unlike Ganganagar in Rajasthan, which is almost equidistant from the border with Pakistan.

At least nine districts of Punjab (fully or partially) will be in the BSF ambit with the new orders.

Until now, most of BSF’s activities have remained limited to a few hundred metres to one kilometre from the Indo-Pak border.

In fact, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had written to the Centre in the past asking to increase BSF manpower on Pakistan border in Punjab so that gaps can be covered.

BSF and Punjab Police used to conduct joint operations in areas inside or across the fencing on border occasionally. There was, however, always a problem of lack of confidence and coordination between both the forces and many meetings used to be organised to streamline this.

Recently, Punjab Police became more active on the border with Pakistan after claiming that drones were being used on a large scale for smuggling weapons and drugs.

BSF was initially wary about such claims and would avoid making any statement on the recoveries claimed by the Punjab Police near the border, especially related to drones.

The sudden increase in jurisdiction of BSF is also considered setback for the Punjab Police, which was attempting to position itself more firmly on the India-Pak border.