Amritsar IED case: Cops make 9th arrest — man who arranged bike for accused

The Punjab Police Saturday nabbed a man for allegedly arranging a motorcycle which was used by the accused for planting an Improvised Explosive Device under a sub-inspector’s car in Amritsar on August 16.

The arrested person has been identified as Satnam Singh alias Honey from Patti village in Tarn Taran. Satnam was in direct contact with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and executed tasks assigned by him, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, adding this is ninth arrest in the case.

The development came a day after the main accused in the case, Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash, was arrested. He along with Deepak from Patti had retrieved and planted the IED under the vehicle of S-I Dilbag Singh parked outside his residence. “Following specific intelligence that Satnam was trying to flee to Dubai on a visa arranged by Landa, a

State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) team arrested him,” the DGP said.

According to preliminary investigations, Satnam came in contact with Landa at the wedding of a mutual friend Malkeet Singh alias Laddu from Patti in 2015. Later, while working as a conductor for transporting grains in a local grain market in 2021, Satnam got closely associated with Malkeet Laddu, who was the president of the Truck Union, Patti.

Satnam was working as an associate of Landa. On Landa’s directions, Satnam handled many of his consignments of militant hardware and was paid a handsome amount of money on at least six occasions, the DGP said, adding Landa had promised to send Satnam to Canada via Dubai.

Investigations revealed that till date, Satnam had received and handled an amount of approximately Rs 4 lakh, an IED, two pistols and 20 live rounds at the behest of Lakhbir on different occasions and for separate operations, police said.

According to DGP Yadav, Sabharwal, the eight accused, was arrested from Kullu. Along with Sabharwal, police also arrested his two aides — Pawan Kumar alias Shiva Macchi and Sahil alias Macchi — both residents of Chamrang Road at Amritsar, who have criminal-backgrounds and are wanted by the Amritsar police in multiple other cases.