Amritsar: Four more councillors loyal to Navjot Sidhu join AAP

In another setback to the Congress and its former state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, four party councillors from Amritsar East considered close to Sidhu, on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sidhu had contested from Amritsar East and lost to AAP’s Jeevan Jyot Kaur in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Apart from the four Congress councillors, one councillor each from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal also joined the AAP on Wednesday.

Amritsar Mayor, Karamjit Singh Rintu, had switched from the Congress to the AAP in the run up to Assembly elections and was elected to the helm of the Amritsar civic body. So far Rintu claims support of 30 councillors, mostly from Congress, in a house of 85 and claims that many more councillors from Opposition parties will join the party fold in the coming days.

The councillors who switched over to the AAP were Mandeep Kaur, Dalbir Kaur, Parminder Kaur and Ravinder Saini of Congress. Bholi of SAD and Davinder Singh of BJP too joined the AAP on Wednesday.

Parminder Kaur’s husband, Harpal Singh, had sparked controversy earlier after he objected to the cremation of famous hymn singer at Harmandir Sahib, Bhai Nirmal Singh, at the cremation ground of his village Bhai Nirmal SIngh had succumbed to Covid. Harpal has been known to be a staunch supporter of Navjot Sidhu and had also made headlines after installing posters of Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, in Amritsar to highlight their friendship.

Dalbir Kaur, one of the councillors who switched over, said, “Now there is no hope for the Congress party. We want to work for people and there is no better alternative than the AAP.”

Karamjit Rintu said, “The AAP already has support of 30 councillors and more are waiting to join. Soon, the AAP will have a majority in the House.”