Friday, July 22, 2022

Amritsar Encounter: Police still looking for shooters’ local connect; house owner under scanner

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu were killed in a nearly five-hour-long encounter after they hid in a building in Bhakna village near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

Written by Kamaldeep Singh Brar | Amritsar |
July 23, 2022 2:59:26 am
Punjab Police at the encounter site in Amritsar. (Screenshots/Express videos)

The two sharp shooters who were allegedly part of team that killed Sidhu Moosewala and were gunned down in an encounter by Punjab Police Wednesday, had destroyed their cellphones and the SIM cards making it difficult for the police to trace if they were in touch with some local contacts.

Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu were killed in a nearly five-hour-long encounter after they hid in a building in Bhakna village near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

“They broke their phones and the SIM cards before the encounter. It is the reason that we have to wait to find with whom they were in touch with before the encounter,” said a police official who is part of the investigating team.

The police official said that Balwinder Singh, in whose house they were hiding, is also under scanner. However they were yet to question him.

“Balwinder Singh doesn’t have good record. He bought a big piece of agricultural land, including the house where encounter took place, in last few years. This house was not in use. We will investigate if Balwinder had any link with the shooters,” said the police official.

A post mortem examination revealed that both Mannu and Roopa had received four bullet injuries each. Roopa was shot in stomach, neck, leg and shoulder. Mannu was bullet shot in head, lower back, shoulder, and leg.

Meanwhile, a magisterial probe in the police encounter began Friday. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajnala, Amanpreet Singh, visited the encounter site and stayed there for few hours.

Meanwhile, putting an end to the rumours about a second vehicle — a Mahindra Thar — seen at the encounter site, a senior police official said that it belonged to the Punjab Police.

“That Thar was ours. It stayed there and can be also seen in the videos. It is not sure which car was used by criminals to drop the shooters at the house,” said the official.

“The shooters were trying to seek shelter at the house of a smuggler in Khemkaran. That person is already in jail. Not finding him home, they moved from Khemkaran into the area of encounter site. It is suspected that a car dropped them at the house where they were cordoned later,” said the official.
Earlier, an eye witness had claimed that four persons had reached the house outside Bhakna village in a Mahindra Thar and a Toyota Corolla car and entered the house.

