Amritsar: Dead youth booked for ‘sacrilege’ attempt at Golden Temple

The police have booked a youth for allegedly committing sacrilege at the Golden Temple here on Saturday evening. The youth, who was beaten to death after being caught at the temple, has also been booked for an attempt-to-murder bid.

The police have registered a case against the deceased youth based on the statement of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) staff Sucha Singh. The SGPC staff alleged that the youth picked up a sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib and also touched the Rumalas (holy cloth to cover the Guru Granth Sahib) with his feet. The incident was broadcast live and also captured by CCTV cameras. The youth, who was in his early twenties, has been booked under Sections 295A and 307 of the Indian Penal Code at the Division E police station of Police Commissionerate Amritsar.

Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reached Amritsar on Sunday morning and said that the youth has not been identified yet.

Also Read | Golden temple lynching: Sacrilege returns to Punjab centre stage

Randhawa said, “The accused had entered the premises of Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) at around 11:40am on Saturday.” He allegedly committed sacrilege at 5:50 pm.

“The accused slept outside the Akal Takht Sahib during his stay inside the Golden Temple premises, before committing the sacrilege. There must be something behind this incident. His death has made it difficult to attain information regarding the conspiracy but we will still investigate the matter. So far, he has remained unidentified. We have been trying to retrace his movement in Amritsar. He entered the Golden Temple alone,” said the home minister.

Randhawa added, “It seems he had come with a target to pick up the sword. But the SGPC staff immediately caught him. But there is a sequence. First, sacrilege was reported at the Anandpur Sahib (on September 13). Then there was another incident at the Golden Temple on Wednesday. It is very painful. Incidentally, a drone was also captured along the India-Pakistan border on Saturday.

“As a precautionary measure, I have asked the police and the SGPC to check if CCTV cameras are working at the Gurdwaras. We also need to install CCTV cameras in all Gurdwaras.”