Amritsar court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to police remand for eight days

A local court in Amritsar Tuesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, to police remand for eight days. Heavy security was deployed at the Amritsar district court as Bishnoi was produced in court for remand.

Bishnoi was initially brought on transit remand from Tihar Jail in Delhi to Punjab for investigation of his role in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The Amritsar police had secured the transit remand of Bishnoi from a Mansa court on Monday for interrogating the gangster in the Randeep Singh Rana alias Rana Kandhowalia murder case. Kandhowalia was murdered in a private hospital in Amritsar city in August last year.

Bishnoi was produced in a Mansa court on Monday afternoon, which handed his custody over to the Amritsar police for interrogation. The Mansa police didn’t seek further remand of Bishnoi in the Moosewala murder case on Monday.

Satnam Dhiman, a lawyer from Malout, represented Bishnoi in the Mansa court after the Mansa Bar Association decided not to provide any legal help to any accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Officials said the Faridkot police will now try to obtain Bishnoi’s custody to question him in connection with Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehlwan’s murder case.