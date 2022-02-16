Amritsar Calling: Meet the women who reign over holy city

Written by Gunbir Singh

She walked like a femme fatale on the prowl. Nicely turned out, the LV bag hanging easy, stones on the fingers and a demeanour to match.

Good-heartedly I commented, “Well, well, you look like a girl on the move.”

She laughed, “I am the best.”

“And your husband?” I teased.

“That’s the rest.”

That is the girl from Amritsar today. Confident, good looking, an attitude to match, and words to say. She was always a beauty. And she has been the dame of her universe through the ages of the sexist and the era of the chauvinist. Be it Punjabis or the rest, NRI or desi, all eligible boys have headed to this Mecca of charm to try their hand at betrothals, with much expectation and relatives in tow. Most lads returned, rejected, and retreated to the matchmakers and classified columns! A select few who had the adequate credentials, brains and brawn, got the woman of their dreams. She was definitely not just arm candy, but way, way more.

Ambarsari girls discarded the ‘yeh meri beti hai, khana bhi acha pakaati hai, sushil bhi hai” protocol decades ago. They study overseas, work with the best MNCs and audit firms, are globetrotters, and have no qualms at finding their own suitable partner when the time is right. Now, later than ever before. A few decades ago, the loveliest young ladies of the lot would be hooked to the realty sultans of Delhi, the global banker of Bombay, the tycoon of Calcutta, much around the minimum marriageable age. Now they choose their innings. The world is their village, and their village … theirs as well.

Also in Amritsar Calling | Amritsar Calling: Hobnobbers to the core, hamstrung by Covid-19

Boys spend their time chasing their suitors and setting up dates when they can. Most miss the bus when finding the ultimate match as the maidens are swept away by men of prowess and substance. It is then that the sods shape up their lives and build their vocation. No offence, but our girls outshine most of our boys.

I for one was lucky and imported my soulmate from the national capital. She was the most awesome girl there you see, and one with finesse, character, and class par excellence. Frankly, I fell head over heels and still wonder how she agreed. She does too, I’m sure! In fact, all my friends, save a couple, have wives from across the nation… Delhi, Kolkata, Bareilly, Indore and more. I guess for us the grass was greener over the fence. But then that was another generation when matches were made in heaven.

Most of these so-called homemakers from yesteryears are not mundane by any standard either. They manage a career on the side as well, one that defines their personality. Multitaskers to the core, they are mothers, daughters, wives as much as they are analysts, academicians, insurers, financial experts, doctors, and entrepreneurs. Passionate at what they do, they thrive at the job, party hard, mind the in-laws with a flair and have their hubbies wrapped around their little fingers. They are the best you see.

City Stars | Meet the ultramarathoner from Chandigarh who sets new records every year

These have been the happening women of the town, the movers and shakers of business and society who swooped in from metropolitan cities and brought in change to the social milieu of this sleepy city. But now, the newer lot is savvy as can be, making all the moves at pace with their contemporaries across the globe. Some are trailblazers who are setting trends as well. Be it the world of fashion, modelling, acting, styling and even scriptwriting. We even have one, Sukhmani, who strides all the above, with aplomb.

The city has been inclusive and gender-neutral from its spiritual roots, even when abhorrent practices such as ‘Sati’ and widow segregation were the rule of the peninsula. It imbibed Guru Nanak’s teachings to the core. Said the Guru: “So Kyon Manda Aakhiye Jit Jamme Rajan.” How can ones who bear kings be called inferior? The women of the city have risen to the occasion without fail. Even when the greedy masands (the then priests) refused to allow the ninth master, Guru Tegh Bahadur, access to the Golden Temple after his ascension to the Gur gaddi, it was the city’s women who went to him, after he had been turned away, to reconsider and return. Instead, he gave a blessing to them and for their future generations, “Maiaan rabb rajaiaan”… Ever blessed by God be the women of Amritsar.

The city has given many notables down the ages. Let’s remember the continued contribution of theatre personality Neelam Man Singh; Bibi Inderjit Kaur, who selflessly runs the destitute home of Bhagat Puran Singh; the administrator par excellence, former governor of Puducherry and the very first female IPS officer Kiran Bedi; the Bollywood heroines of yore Geeta Bali and Deepti Naval; so many authors, political stalwarts et al. But the present crop of women is scaling new heights like never before.

Muskan has been seen by all on meta billboards at major airports with her Pashtush venture. She is taking the traditional vocation of the city, shawl and stole-making, to a whole new level of enterprise and marketing. Exquisitely designed and packaged products are her forte. Picture Mandeep Kaur, an extraordinary young lady with humble beginnings of a small flour mill in a tiny hamlet bordering the city. She now employs over a hundred IT professionals at her village Tangra, giving remuneration to many and yet striving to motivate startups and entrepreneurship. Or Shruti, the ace restaurateur who seems to be on the threshold of becoming the princess of multiple cuisines. She has mastered the skill of hospitality and the palate with ease.

In a different stream, Prerna plays the diamond queen, striding the airwaves with YouTube videos and playing the perfect hostess at her jewel stores while dressed to kill. By the way, she has a couture line of glimmer gownery too. Our very own Gunisha is the able dietician to not-so-slim women in need during the day and is an epic banqueting expert for celebratory events of the citizenry by night. And these are just a few of our choices. Yes, they have families too who participate fully. They continue to be kind to their husbands and give a part of the credit to them for their success. But that is only because they are smart and generous. But these women of substance are the faces of startups and have no qualms at burning the midnight oil or being on the job on a Sunday morning either.

And that is not all. Societal welfare ventures formed by enterprising ladies are contributing much to the culture and art scene of the community, reaching out to the needy and providing opportunities to women who could well have just chilled at home or carried on with their kitty party circuits. Phulkari founded by Preneet Bubber, an architect by profession, is unique in its multi-faceted leadership platforms for over 400 women, delving into nutrition, charity, current events, philosophy & spirituality, music, arts et al. Ficci Flo, a women’s business networking group, gives cause to interactions with personalities and makes endeavours for various causes. Besides these, individuals such as Pearl Jasra have for years served the cause of humankind. She runs IVY, a school for children in a known drug abusers slum colony. She models for ethnic clothing as well.

These are ventures led by women who could well do a catwalk and yet are empowering others to indulge in intellectual discourse and meaningful action herein fore unconceived.

Apart from these, top academic institutions of the city founded by spiffy ladies have spawned excellence from elementary, middle, and high school education to even IELTS set-ups. One of the earliest of these elementary schools of distinction was set up by Rita Singh, elegance personified, while the middle school was managed by Kanchan Mehra, her contemporary. That the major one across town, Springdales, is run by a third generation of admirable Sandhu women is no surprise either.

One of the priciest of the institutions is managed by Manjot Dhillon who could well be adjudged the next Mrs India. In another dimension, Reeti Bedi is the face of the French language speaking school which gave the run for the money to even Alliance Francaise. Despite the fact that she battled near-terminal illness, she brazenly withstood the times and churned enough business to even have her spouse join in with her.

The girls are pretty in this city. Pretty as can be and pretty good at what they do. This is a whole new brood, one that has surfaced, struck terra-firma, improvised, and thrived. Attagirls indeed. Way to go.

(The writer is an author and environmentalist based in Amritsar)