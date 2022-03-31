Amritsar Calling: Bizarre bazaars

Guru Ram Das founded this phenomenal town with the Harmandir as its nucleus. He invited 52 distinct artisans and craftsmen to settle and establish the foundations of commerce. Thus, for them and its citizens were created the bazaars and kucchas, the mandis and the dhaabs, marketplaces that thrived and made prosperous the settlers. The names of many of these locations still go by the mention of the founder; Guru Bazar, the gold souk of the city, bordering his residences; Guru Ka Bagh for his gardens; in fact, Guru ki Nagri, as the city itself is known with affection and gratitude.

As the township flourished, nourished by pilgrimage and trade, avenues of residences as well as dedicated corridors of vocations sprung up under his tutelage and down the generations. Although the original names of these locations are still common nomenclature, the constituents of these bazaars have evolved into new areas of enterprise.

Misri Bazar was the nerve centre of all things sugar-sweet for instance. From misri, sugar strung on a string, big crystalised chunks at that, to all kinds of boora chinnis and jaggeries, to murabbas, the jams of gooseberry, plums, apples, and more, a place where sweet tooth and dessert whims were satiated. Some of the interesting wares of this marketplace are the murmuraahs and the phulian, crisp sweetened rice cakes or just loose puffed rice finger food; the rayoris, candies without which no festival is complete et al. Apart from these, there are the makhaney, fluffed lotus seeds; the patasa, a key bite-sized sugar blob, distributed at the Harmandir itself and other gurdwaras to the faithful. This bazaar has the legacy of creating sugar toys that you could play with and eat as well, such as the spinning discs on a thread and the many animal and avian forms of candy. We, however, have a specific jaggery mart as well, Gur Mandi. Hang on now people, and don’t ask for stevia, since the advent of the same is pretty new here. In any case, the Ambarsari wants and serves everything Khalis, the real pure stuff.

During the 18th century, with the various chieftains, the Misls of faith Sikhi, running their own fiefdoms, key venues took on the names of the clans – Katra Ahluwalia, Bunga Ramgarian and such like. But the golden era was, of course, that of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 19th century when he sought to embellish the Harmandir with gold from his coffers. He also went on to create focussed trading centres for specific trades. It was he who truly transformed the city into a major trading hub on the Silk Route. Just the fact that he established his Summer Palace in the city and had deep reverence to the seat of the faith, now a Golden Temple, enhanced the import of this Holy City.

Bazaar Kathiaan was set up for the saddles of riders into battle or riders out for trade or simply in transit anywhere. And, of course, for the footwear, the new one or that tooti jutti, the old sandal that the cobbler mends times aplenty and thus has a life beyond the comprehensible, was set up Bazar Mochiaan, the cobblers mart. (Express) Bazaar Kathiaan was set up for the saddles of riders into battle or riders out for trade or simply in transit anywhere. And, of course, for the footwear, the new one or that tooti jutti, the old sandal that the cobbler mends times aplenty and thus has a life beyond the comprehensible, was set up Bazar Mochiaan, the cobblers mart. (Express)

Bazaar Mai Sewan was one such of his interventions to honour the life of a deeply spiritual lady, wife of a senior chieftain Fateh Singh. Her dedicated service at the Darbar Sahib earned her the goodwill of the people and the recognition of the Maharaja. This was a bazaar like none other, since it was a publisher’s haven, with printing presses, shops that sold books and reading materials, a veritable readers paradise. I still get calls from avid readers of all things Punjabi from various parts of the world, especially those who dwell in history, to search for narratives and texts of famous authors of varying generations. And of course, the only source is the old favourites of this Bazaar who will either have it or definitely arrange for it in time.

Alongside, with time some interesting rendezvous of commerce sprung up as well. Jhootha Bazaar, a marketplace of falsehood, for cosmetic jewellery and more. It is said that the title flows from the belief that all that is true is at the place of truth and purity, the Sachkhand, the Golden Temple, and all things materialistic is jhootha, a lie. So goes the legend. There are other bizarre locations as well. Khottian wali Gali where, don’t be silly, donkeys did not dwell but were kept as beasts of burden. It’s different that the Gali became a source of embarrassment as it took residential form, and its human dwellers sought a rename for dignity sakes. Forget the donkey and the mule, we even have a Hathi Gate, where elephants of the ruling junta were parked. In fact, for the Maharaja’s elephant itself, was established, right next to Bazar Mai Sewan, the Hathi Khanna, bang opposite the Harmandir. Today, however, it is home more to hotels and inns for pilgrims than the pachyderms.

In fact, there are venues for merchandising in the city, the names of which suggest the wares that they have to offer – Bazar Kulchian Wala, well need I say more; Peethi wali gali, where the stone sills grind lentils as fillers for our puris and kachoris; Majith Mandi, the trading hub of herbs, dry fruit and more; Ghaa Mandi for the fodder and hay required by cattle and horses; Bhandian Wala Bazaar, where, guess what, all kinds of utensils are on offer from brass to copper alloys to the modern stainless steels; these wares are shared with Katra Kesarian as well. Chowk Passian is one of the most ancient, one that had connotations to bullions, a gold ingot at that, but the baser metals like iron could be sought for at the old Mandi Ahaan Faroshan; Bazar Batti Hattan, the marketplace of 32 shops; even a Dhab Khatikaan if you may, sing song attributes to locales of consequence within the walled city. Is the man worth his salt? Drop into Loon Mandi for an answer to that question. Nothing looney here since loon or namak is what salt is all about. The mandi by the by is known by both names with an instant recall to the location either way.

Well, looking for the right kind of grease to fry pakoras, you had a Gheo Mandi, but first get your flour from Kanak Mandi, since Ann Garh the original flour mart is now a potter’s paradise. If the cholesterol that you gorge eventually chokes you up, the guys at Gali Acharjan have been designated to perform the crematory rituals for you once you are done and dusted.

And if any of your machines and conveniences have lost their utility, we even have a Jahaaz Garh. No planes to be found here though since it is a scrapyard of sorts. It is also the place to cannibalise on old stuff to keep that rag heap of a vehicle still running. Mind-blowing stuff. On your road to discovery in the contemporary world is Landa bazaar or the Chor Bazaar of town, where you just buy what you want, but do not ask the how comes or where froms. Just hide your shock and awe, hang on to your wallet and things, buy your contraband and whamoosh.

Coy brides are also out to scout these arcades of yore looking for the traditional and the contemporary. After a quick round with mum, and perhaps the prospective mum-in-law in tow, down Guru bazaar, checking on the Kundan neckpiece for the wedding, a must-do is the Churrah Bazar, the place where the ultimate insignia of the newly wedded bride is bought. A whole colour burst of glass bangles to be worn for a designated number of days along with the sindhur of matrimony, things that define the honeymooner’s presence at moony holiday resorts. In fact, here is where you will also get those golden bangers for the wrist, Kaleerey, pieces of which are collected by young girls as they fall, charms of impending matrimony for those who find them. In fact, the Churrah bazaar doubles up with expertise to even pierce the ears for a little girl to adorn her first earring. And if there are kids in tow, drop in at the Khiloniyan wala bazaar, the toy mart, where apart from earthenware playthings, a whole range of idols from revered devis to devatas, gods and goddesses, essential reverent to each household and its prayer room is available to this day.

Trade in these mandis and kucchas was earlier of a different kind with trust being the currency of the times. Sums of money, even potlis of gold would be left for years on end, never opened, collected in times of need. Where heated negotiations took place under the cover of a kerchief, as the deals were brokered, and mean price bargained by holding portions of fingers signifying the buying price possible. All under the piece of cloth, a trade was ensured between the reluctant seller and the recalcitrant buyer. This was a trader’s hub on the silk route where caravans of merchandise comprising camels and mules, horses, even elephants brought in silks and spices and carried away cottons, teas, and more. These were the bazaars where merchandise flowed to and from Kabul and elsewhere, through the Khyber, and beyond to central Asia and China, even Persia and Europe.

Said Lewis Mumford in 1937 of cities, “City is a place of intersections, generating individual and social interactions. As a marketplace, as a place where symbolic capital accumulates. Congregations of craftsmen lead to technological innovations resulting from such productive encounters.” Well, we knew way before you did, ole chap. The Guru knew and was a great teacher!

(The writer is an Amritsar-based philanthropist, environmentalist and author)