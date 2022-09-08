Alleged forced conversions: Akal Takht Jathedar meets with church representatives

It is necessary to separate fake pastors and take legal action against them, Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said Wednesday.

Along with Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghubir Singh, he met representatives of Masihi Maha Sabha Punjab, Catholic Church of India, Church of North India, Diocese of Jalandhar at Akal Takht secretariat to discuss the issue of alleged forced conversions of Sikhs to Christianity.

A press note released by Akal Takht read, “Issues of fake pastors continuously challenged Sikh doctrines in Punjab through false superstition, conversion of religion, desecration of Gurbani, false propaganda about Guru Sahibs and Sikh doctrines and physical abuse of naive people were discussed during the meeting. Bishop Angelino Rufino Gracias, Diocese of Jalandhar said that fake pastors have nothing to do with Christianity and superstitions and hypocrisy spread by them are not according to the Bible.”

Talking to the media, Bishop Dr Pradeep Kumar Samantaroy Diocese of Amritsar said,“We will give details in circulation about the procedure for becoming a Christian pastor or bishop. We will make it public and legal action will be taken against fake pastors.”

Giani Harpreet Singh said, “In order to keep the situation in Punjab peaceful, the Christian leaders need to take tough decisions to stop the misleading propaganda being done in the name of Christianity and they should do so soon. It is necessary to separate fake pastors and take legal action against them as soon as possible.”