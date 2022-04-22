Akal Takht to PM Modi: correct wrongs by Congress govts

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday urged the Centre’s Narendra Modi government to “correct wrongs committed by successive Congress regimes” and address the issue of “state-led atrocities faced by Sikhs” if it wanted to establish good relations with the community. The Jathedar was speaking at the concluding congregation organised by the the SGPC dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs said: “If the government wants to end this trust deficit and establish good relations with the community, it must take big decisions. The wrongs committed by successive Congress regimes by betraying the Sikhs must be corrected by the incumbent ruling party. The government must address state-led atrocities faced by the Sikhs in this country. Only then will we be ready to cooperate with it. If it is not done, the feeling of alienation in Sikhs will not end”.

He added: “The motive of the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib was to provide right to practice their faith/religion to everyone, but today in India…the religious beliefs of minorities are being suppressed…. Sikh issues are not being resolved. The promises made to the Sikhs since Partition in 1947 have not been fulfilled and that is why there is an environment of disbelief among Sikhs.”

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami too appealed to the Centre to resolve the issues of the Sikhs.

Dhami said that it would have been a fitting tribute to the Guru if on this day the Union government had released Sikh prisoners, handed over the management of various Sikh shrines in the country to the Sikhs and announced concrete steps against hate crimes.

He added the ninth Guru had raised his voice against those who were suppressing the values of ‘dharma’ (righteousness), “but today the followers of the Guru’s faith are being prevented from guarding the beliefs of their faith in the country”.

SGPC general secretary Jathedar Karnail Singh Panjoli, in his speech, sought that the government should initiate steps to apologise for the “attack on Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib” and the 1984 riots. Panjoli also called for the abolition of separate Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.