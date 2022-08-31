Akal Takht, SGPC, Delhi gurdwara panel deplore religious conversion efforts in Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday condemned the alleged efforts being made in Punjab for religious conversions by “some so-called Christian missionaries” and asserted that any forced religious conversion will not be tolerated at any cost.

At a press conference in Amritsar, Manjit Singh Bhoma, the chairman of Religious Promotion Committee Punjab formed by Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of DSGMC, said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should ban conversion of religion in Punjab like eight other states, including Himachal Pradesh.

Giani Harpreet Singh and Dhami demanded cancellation of an FIR against the Nihangs who allegedly interrupted a Christian congregation at Daduana village in Amritsar district on Sunday. M A Nihang leader Baba Major Singh and 150 unknown aides were booked on various charges following a complaint filed by pastor Raja in this regard. A case was registered against the Nihang leader and others under Sections 295, 296, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC. Nihang Sikhs are armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue robes.

Giani Harpreet Singh said, “Although there are provisions in the law to book people for hypocritical/superstitious practices in the name of religion, but no government is ready to take action against them (missionaries) due to vote-bank politics.”

Giani Harpreet Singh said, “The case against Nihangs should be withdrawn immediately as Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the Sikhs of the entire world are standing firm with them. We have called a big gathering at Sri Anandpur Sahib on September 5, wherein a resolution will be passed in this regard, besides holding discussions on the issue. The practice of forcible religious conversions will not be tolerated anymore.”

Giani Harpreet Singh and Dhami demanded action against those who convert people forcibly or through allurement.

“It is sad that some people are deliberately disturbing the environment of Punjab by giving it a communal colour and it will not be tolerated,” they said.