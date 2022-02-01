Akal Takht, SGPC condemn 20-year-old’s ‘rape, torture’ in Delhi, demand action

After taking on the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of release of 1993 bomb blast case convict Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, the Sikh bodies are now turning heat on the issue of the alleged rape and torture of a 20-year-old in the national capital.

The victim, who was allegedly gangraped by illicit liquor sellers in a Delhi locality, was also attacked by a group who chopped off her hair, blackened her face, and then paraded her in the area.

On Monday, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh issued a statement on the issue and said, “There can’t be a more heinous crime than this. Similar incidents earlier too happened in Delhi when girls were raped on roads. Now, a girl has been raped and beaten. Government should ensure strict punishment for the accused and such incidents shouldn’t happen again.”

Amritpal Singh Mehron, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate from Tarn Taran, left for Delhi on Monday to meet the victim’s family. He blamed AAP government in Delhi for the incident.

The SGPC and Dal Khalsa too released a statement over the issue Monday.

Urging both Centre and the Delhi government to ensure that the guilty are given exemplary punishment, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “The inhuman torture of a young girl in Delhi is the peak of brutality and its perpetrators should be severely punished. Humiliating any human being in this manner is totally against human rights, which is strongly condemned by the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee.”

Dhami added, “We demand severe punishment for the perpetrators of this unfortunate incident in Delhi. What could be more shameful than the mass torture of a helpless and lonely girl and it is even more unfortunate that the women were also involved in this crime.”

The SGPC has also assigned its Delhi Sikh Mission officials to investigate the matter and send a report.

Meanwhile, Dal Khalsa termed the Delhi incident a blot on the image of the society. Party spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand said: “All those who participated in the crime…deserve exemplary punishment,” said Mand.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, meanwhile, said Delhi police had assured them that the guilty will be punished.

“We have been in touch with the Delhi Police for last four days. So far 12 accused have been arrested…Delhi police has assured that all the accused will be arrested,” said Sirsa.

Delhi Police, meanwhile, has warned those spreading rumours on social media about the victim and revealing her identity.