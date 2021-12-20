Akal Takht jathedar: 250 sacrilege incidents from Feb 2013 to Feb 2019 in Punjab

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had claimed that around 250 sacrilege incidents happened during the six years between February 2013 and February 2019 in Punjab.

Speaking at a Panthic conference on July 26 this year, almost five months before two lynchings linked to sacrilege rocked Punjab in the last 48 hours, Giani Harpreet Singh had said: “According to data with Sri Akal Takht Sahib, from March 4, 2013, to February 27, 2017, a total of 143 sacrilege incidents happened (during the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP government). We have a list of 104 incidents from February 2013 to February 2019 (during Congress government). The data after February 12, 2019, is still being collected as there have been many incidents which took place in the last one and a half year, which have not been included in this list.”

“It is not our motive to say that more incidents took place during the Akali government or less during the Congress government or vice versa. It is just the data that we have prepared and divided into two parts. We discussed with the scholars and thinkers and got this data analysed and to understand it, we further divided it into three categories”, said the jathedar.

In the first category, he said, the culprits are very clever and some big force works behind them. “For example, the cases that took place at Bargari, Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, Gurusar, are from one category. The culprits behind these incidents are the ones who extremely hate Sikh faith, Sikh philosophy, Sikh maryada (conduct), Sikh traditions and the hand of some big force behind them cannot be denied”, said Giani Harpreet Singh.

“The second category includes the culprits who are unintelligent. I will not call them as mentally deranged as they are made so at a later stage. Mentally ill, or such people who committed sacrilege to show each other down. Like, somebody did it to frame the Granthi or the Gurdwara president or the entire village, etc.”

“The third category that came to the fore is those who committed the sacrilege by ignorance, although we do not free them of charge. For example, there was a Bibi (woman), her husband, their two children and a mother in the Gurdaspur district. Bibi collected some papers from her house, including a Gutka Sahib, and set them on fire on a pile of rorhi (broken brick pieces). The papers got burnt and Gutka Sahib did not, and its ang (page) got scattered on streets in the village as winds blew and the matter got highlighted. The police reached there and arrested the woman and her husband. When our investigation team reached there, they witnessed their small children and helpless mother, who could not take care of them. However, some Jathebandis were enraged with swords in their hands. Some incidents also took place in this manner, and accordingly, we formed three categories”, said Giani Harpreet Singh.

Retired IPS officer Ranbir Singh Khatra, who headed the Punjab government special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the cases of sacrilege of 2015 at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh, was also present during the meeting where the Akal Takht jathedar spoke.