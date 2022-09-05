scorecardresearch
Akal Takht Jathedar meets Anglican Church Bishop

After the meeting, Anglican Church general secretary Madhulika Joyce said that they have filed complaints against pastors who have claimed to possess healing powers.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh (Express file photo by Vandita Mishra)

Amid alleged forced religious conversions of Sikhs into Christianity, Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Sunday held a meeting with the Bishop John Ashish Metropolitan Commissary of Anglican Church of India, Burma and Ceylon at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Sri Anandpur Sahib.

She said, “What such pastors have been doing is wrong according to the Bible. There is a hand of foreign forces behind them. The bishop also gave evidence that these pastors are cheating. These pastors are getting funding from outside the country…they are defaming Christianity. The Government of India should investigate such pastors.”

“We do not appreciate show of miracles. Christians don’t believe in healing due to miracles. Only your faith on God can heal you. We believe in both prayer and treatment. Christians have constructed many hospitals. It is wrong on the part of the government if it is not stopping it. Offering allurements for conversion is also wrong,” she added.

Giani Harpreet Singh said that a joint committee will be formed, and five Christian representatives and five Sikh representatives will send a complaint to the government.

Sikh activist Parmpal Singh said, “We also attended

the meeting with Anglican Church representatives. We exposed the activities of fake pastors with evidence in front of them. Evidence was also given about the blasphemy by Christian pastors.”

