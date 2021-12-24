After securing voting rights, Sohna and Mohna, conjoined twins from Amritsar, have a job

After securing voting rights, conjoined twins from Amritsar Sohna and Mohna received a government job.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) recruited the twins as Regular T Mate (RTM) and posted them at the 66-KV PSPCL office near the Dental College Amritsar. The twins have an ITI diploma (electrical).

Raised at Pingalwara, charitable society in Amritsar, Sohna-Mohna have two hearts, two pairs of arms, kidneys and spinal cords, but a single liver, gall bladder, spleen and one pair of legs. They are two brains in one body.

“We thank Punjab government. We thank Pingalwara which has raised us. We can’t pay back Pingalwara. We will look after the functioning of breaker system at the PSPCL office,” said Sohna and Mohna after getting the job. They reported for duty on Dec 20. The District Red Cross Society will look after transportation arrangements from Pingalwara to the supply room for Sohna and Mohna.

Technically, only Sohna can draw the salary from PSPCL. However, when it comes to elections, they will have two votes. Earlier this year, after they turned 19, they were registered by the Election Commission and will be able to cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

At the time of their birth, doctors doubted whether Sohna and Mohna could survive for long. Born on June 14, 2003, at New Delhi’s Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, they were abandoned by their parents. They were later shifted to AIIMS where doctors decided not to separate them as it could result in the loss of one life and vascular and neurological loss in the lower limbs of the survivor.

Doctors at AIIMS contacted officials at Pingalwara where they were named as Sohna and Mohna by Dr Inderjit Kaur, Patron-President of All India Pingalwara Charitable Society (Regd.). Pingalwara was founded by writer-philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh.

“The story of Sohna and Mohna is inspiring for all the inmates of Pingalwara. They have achieved two milestones in their lives this year. They became eligible for voting and now they have a job. We hope that they will excel in their lives,” said Dr. Inderjit Kaur.

The twins have an affinity toward music and can play harmonium and sing hymns.