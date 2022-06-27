After Sangrur bypoll result, SGPC general secretary demands resignation of SAD leadership

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded the resignation of the leaders of its own party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), after the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann won the crucial bypoll in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, defeating his nearest rival and AAP candidate.

“I congratulate Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann for his election as Member of Parliament from Sangrur. Sardar Mann’s victory is a victory of Panthic principles and Sikh ideology. I hope that Sardar Simranjit Singh Mann will raise his voice in the Parliament of India to protect the interests of Punjab as well as the pressures and discrimination against the Panth and Punjab,” said SGPC General Secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli in a Facebook post Sunday evening.

The SAD(B), which has a majority in the SGPC house, fielded Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana in the Sangrur by-election. She finished in fifth place.

“The Shiromani Akali Dal’s fall to the fifth position in the Lok Sabha constituency of Sangrur is a result of the people’s distrust in the present Akali leadership. This election has proved that the present Akali leadership has completely failed to lead the Panth and the people of Punjab. Now the present Akali leadership should admit its mistakes and hand over its resignation to the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh,” said Panjoli.

He said that the Jathedar should give the leadership of the SAD (B) to those who are “truly following Panthic ideology and can look after the interests of Panth and Punjab.”

He said, “I think the biggest reason for the defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party in Sangrur is to lie and deceive the Punjabis. The Aam Aadmi Party has ensnared Punjab in double slavery. The Kejriwal government is a slave to the BJP government at the Center and the Aam Aadmi Party of Punjab is a slave to the Kejriwal government of Delhi. Bhagwant Mann is seen standing and holding the window of the same car and hanging like a child.”

The Sangrur bypoll was necessitated after the incumbent MP Bhagwant Mann resigned from the seat after becoming the Punjab Chief Minister in March following the AAP’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections. It was considered to be the first test of the fledgling Mann-led AAP government’s popularity.