After Punjab CM Mann’s ultimatum to PCS officers, critics welcome move

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann issued an ultimatum to striking PCS officers, supporters of the government, who had been criticising it over the last few months, said Thursday he “must show some spine” against rampant corruption in the state.

Mann’s strongly-worded order had come after Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers proceeded on five-day mass casual leave Monday to protest against the arrest of one of their colleagues in Ludhiana by the Vigilance Bureau. The officers had said the bureau had not followed the standard operating procedure.

Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja, an environmentalist who is not happy with the government’s stand over the agitation against the Zira liquor factory, said the common people of Punjab were the first to come in support of the Punjab CM’s stand against corrupt officers.

“We are not happy with the government over many issues. But if the Punjab CM would show some spine to take action against corruption then people would definitely back him. Also, the people formed this government largely because they were against the politicians’ and officers’ nexus. The stand of CM will also not allow the AAP workers and leaders to take an illegal favour from the government,” Chandbaja said.

“Now, it is on the Punjab CM if he can fight corruption. It seems he is alone in this fight as not many MLAs or other office bearers of the party have come out to support the CM. All the support is coming from the public,” he said.

“It is easy to blame politicians. But no politician can do corruption without assistance from officers. These are the officers who provide loopholes to other officers for embezzlement. I am not happy about many decisions of the AAP government. But if the government takes strict action against the corrupt officers then I would back the government. People will stand by the government if it can really take on corrupt officials,” he added.

Similarly, the Public Action Committee (PAC), which agitated to save the Mattewara forest, also supported Bhagwant Mann’s move. PAC has criticised the AAP government over various issues recently.

Advertisement

“We appreciate the stand taken by Punjab CM against corrupt officers. We hope that CM will take this campaign against corruption to a conclusive end. No corrupt officer will be spared. We hope that in the same manner, Punjab CM will take strict action against the officials who have polluted the environment of Punjab,” said a PAC official.

Human rights activist and lawyer Sarabjit Singh Verka posed a question about what he said was the presence of the mafia in the transport sector.

“Can these officers explain why public transport is running in losses and why private transporters are earning money from the same profession? There has been a mafia and this mafia was protected even during the previous governments. Corruption also led to a miscarriage of justice. Corruption hurts human rights,” Verka said.

Advertisement

“It is good if the government can take on these corrupt officers. Not all officers are corrupt, but those who are corrupt are in majority. So, there is nexus that is needed to break. The Bhagwant Mann government has not done well so far on many fronts. But the government can revive its image if it can stand against corrupt officers,” he added.

“It is a joke that we saw protests and strikes just because some unions want no action against the corrupt officers. Earlier, we saw patwaris go on strike and now PCS officers are on the same path. Can these unions claim that there is no corruption? Unions should work for the welfare of workers and officers. But I never saw any union motivate workers or officers to do their duty honestly,” said Sunil Dutt, a Dalit activist from Gurdaspur.

“Also, it is the responsibility of the officers that all government departments should be in profit and government work should be of high quality,” he added.

Meanwhile, many citizens complained about facing harassment by government officers on Wednesday.

“I had come to the registered sale deed but there are no officers. I have come 30 kilometres from a border village to a city. My whole day is wasted. I had an official appointment for today. But now they are not telling me what is next day of the appointment is. This is sheer harassment. That too because some officer has been arrested for corruption. Government should deal strictly with such officers. Otherwise, the government will lose the faith of the people,” Hardeep Singh, a farmer, said.

Advertisement

Karamjit Singh, who had come with his mother to Amritsar, said they needed a certificate from the tehsildar to get his late father’s money deposited in a bank. “I and my mother had come to apply for the certificate. We were not aware of the strike. Now, we have come to know that officers are on strike because their fellow has been arrested for corruption. I can’t believe that officers can go on strike just to save someone from corruption charges. We all want our children to become officers. What would the children learn from such strikes?” he asked.