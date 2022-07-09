After govt complaint, YouTube pulls down Punjabi song on Sikh prisoners

Video sharing platform YouTube Friday took down popular Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s song ‘Rihaee’, which calls for the release of Sikh prisoners, following a complaint from Government of India.

“Content Unavailable. This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government,” the social media platform said.

This comes days after YouTube pulled down slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s song “SYL”, which was released posthumously and had garnered nearly 28 million views and 3.3 million likes in two days, following a similar complaint by the government.

The song released last week by Grewal, who has nearly seven lakh subscribers on YouTube, got seven lakh views before it was pulled down. The song asked government why it was going against the Sikhs, saying Punjabis are only asking for Sikh prisoners to be released.

The demand for release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs) was a key issue in the recently concluded bypoll to Sangrur Lok Sabha seat where Shiromani Akali Dal had fielded the sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana who is on death row for assassinating former chief minister Beant Singh. Rajoana was sentenced to death in July 2007.

Meanwhile, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the Centre to immediately revoke the “ban” on Grewal’s song, which he said reflects sentiments of the community perturbed over the continuous incarceration of Sikhs despite completion of their terms.

“Kanwar Grewal has done nothing more than using poetry to highlight this grievance besides demanding that history books should not be rewritten. This does not call for a ban under any circumstances,” Badal added.