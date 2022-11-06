Admin accepts demands, family agrees to cremate Sena leader

The family of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead during a protest, agreed Saturday evening to cremate his body after the district administration assured them of a government job to a family member and security cover. The cremation will take place on Sunday.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh held a meeting with the family members and assured them that all of their demands, including martyr status to Suri, will be sent to the government.

The family had initially refused to cremate the body until their demands, including security cover, government job to a family member and naming preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh in FIR, were met.

While Suri’s family claimed that the police has agreed to nominate Amritpal Singh in the FIR, Sudan, addressing them, said that only those persons will be named in the case who are found to have played a role in the planning or executing the murder.

Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij Mohan said: “We have given complaint against Amritpal Singh. The administration has assured us of fair investigation.”

Earlier in the day, the supporters of Suri staged a ‘dharna’ on the Amritsar-Delhi railway tracks. Police removed them. His supporters, who had given a bandh call, also tried to forcibly shut down shops.

Suri was shot in broad daylight while protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road — one of the busiest places in the city — after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), was arrested and a .32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime was seized. A court here remanded Sandeep Singh in seven-day police custody.

His social media posts suggest that Sandeep Singh is a Khalistan supporter. He used to follow actor-activist Deep Sidhu and shares videos of Amritpal.

An NIA team reached Amritsar Saturday morning and visited the crime spot. It also also questioned Sandeep.