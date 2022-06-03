Will decide on accepting Z+ security after official intimation: Akal Takht Jathedar

The Union government has decided to offer Z+ security to Giani Harpreet Singh, the Akal Takht Jathedar, who said he will decide on accepting the same only after receiving official intimation.

The announcement has come in the wake of a controversy after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of the Akal Takht Jathedar, last week. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, whose security was also reduced, was murdered earlier this week.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“I have got no such official information. It is only in the news. I will give a reaction when I get an official communication about it,” the Jathedar said when asked if he would accept the security offered by the Union government security.

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh had on Friday tweeted, “Thank you PM @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah ji for providing Z + security to Jathedar @AkalTakhtSahib, whose precious life had been compromised by @BhagwantMann govt. who withdrew his security.”

Earlier the Jathedar had refused when the Punjab government offered to restore his security after a controversy erupted when it was halved on May 28.

Six personnel, three each from the Bathinda police and the India Reserve Battalion (IRB), had been deployed by the Punjab government for the Jathedar’s security. The Punjab Police recently withdrew three of them. “I have been told by security men that they have been called back. It does not matter. It has happened for the best. I don’t need the security. Khalsa Panth and our Sikh youth are enough to provide me security. I have asked officials to send back all the security personnel,” the Jathedar had said earlier.