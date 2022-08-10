Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple ahead of ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ release

Updated: August 10, 2022 2:31:46 pm
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reached the Golden Temple also known as Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar on Wednesday morning and paid obeisance ahead of the worldwide release of his upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ on August 11.
The actor, who is on a promotional tour for the film, is returning to the big screen after a long time. Aamir essays the role of a Sikh character in the movie which is the remake of the 1994 superhit Hollywood movie ‘Forrest Gump’.
The star is also facing social media calls by right-wing groups to boycott his movie based on some of his old comments.
During his visit to Harmandir Sahib, Aamir was accompanied by actress Mona Singh and other crew members of the film. Mona Singh is playing the role of the mother of Aamir Khan’s character in movie
