A traditional leader who dreamt of reviving old ‘Akali Dal’, drifted to AAP

Former Cabinet minister Seva Singh Sekhwan passed away at the age of 71 at his home in village Sekhwan of district Gurdaspur on Wednesday evening.

Sekhwan was not in good health for some time and had infection in the liver, which became immediate cause of his death. He will be cremated on Monday.

He looked physically weak as he joined Aam Adami Party in presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal in last week of August.

Unlike his first 28 years in active Akali politics, last three years of Sekhwan’s politics remained very uncertain.

Also a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member, Sekhwan had left Shiromani Akali Dal Badal in 2018 along with former SAD MP Ranjit Singh Brahmapura. Both had later joined Shiromani Akali Dal (United) under leadership of Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Later, Sekhwan took lone path to join AAP.

Before joining AAP, Sekhwan had said that his only reason to quit SAD was to strengthen the Akali politics and he would never join any other party to revive ‘original’ Akali Dal and free it from alleged clutches of the Badal family.

Sekhwan’s father, Ujjagar Singh Sekhwan, was former SAD MLA elected in 1977 and 1980 and also remained president of party for some time.

Seva Singh Sekhwan resigned as teacher to jump into politics after the death of his father.

He tasted early and easy success in politics as he won his first contest in the wave of SAD in 1997 Assembly elections from Kahnuwan and became a minister. He lost his seat when SAD as party was not in good condition during 2002 Assembly elections.

Sekhwan again lost in 2007 Assembly elections even though SAD had swept Majha region then. He got second chance as Partap Singh Bajwa vacated Kahnuwan seat after becoming MP in 2009. Sekhwan became MLA in 2009 bypoll and party again made him a minister.

He remained at important positions in the Akali Dal, but failed to win any election in last 10 years.