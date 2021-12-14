A beauty queen rooted in her village

The sleepy village of Kohali in Gurdaspur district got together to celebrate Monday afternoon when it heard that its daughter Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu had been crowned Miss Universe at the beauty pageant finale in Israel.

Although Harnaaz’s parents shifted to Mohali for the education of their children many years ago, the family continues to frequent its ancestral village.

Villagers say soon after Harnaaz won a beauty pageant early this year, she visited Kohali and even posed for pictures on a tractor as a mark of solidarity with farmers protesting at the Delhi borders.

Karamjit Singh, a villager, said she was concerned about the plight of farmers and she shot a bhangra performance in the fields only to show her support.

On a visit to Kohali in September earlier this year, she had said, “I am proud of the fact that I come from a village of Gurdaspur. The villagers here have always prayed for my success and I will do my best to bring laurels to them.”

Harnaaz’s uncle lives in Kohali and tills the family land.

“At a time when so many celebrities chose to remain silent, Harnaaz supported the agitation,” said Karamjit.

Villagers remember the newly crowned Miss Universe not only for her success as a model and beauty queen but also for her spiritual side.

A villager recounts how during the bhog ceremony of her grandfather, Harnaaz had sung a hymn from gurbani.

While Harnaaz did not herself write any comment on the farm agitation on her twitter account, she shared the tweets of Greta Thunberg and Rihanna in support of the agitation in February this year.