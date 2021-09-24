55th IOC kicks off in Amritsar with its first virtual conference

The first three-day Virtual Conference of the Indian Orthodontic Society kicked off in Amritsar on Friday. The Indian Orthodontic Conference (IOC) is being held under the theme ‘Smiles 2021 and Beyond: a prism of Opportunities’.

Member of Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla was the chief guest at the event, while Professor Dr Jaspal S Sandhu, Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, was the guest of honour.

The occasion was presided over by IOC president Dr Silju Mathew. Secretary Dr Sridevi Padmanabhan, president-elect Dr Shrikrishna Chalasani, past president Dr Pradeep Jain, and other office bearers of the IOC were present at the event.

Several academicians from Punjab and other parts of India attended the function while adhering to Covid-appropriate protocol.

Dr Jagpreet Singh Sandhu, Dr Amanish Singh Shinh and Dr Rohit Duggal were also in attendance.

Dr Sandra Tai and Dr Ralf J Radlansky, along with hundreds of orthodontists from across the globe, will virtually participate in the academic extravaganza.

“We are inspired to expand our reach beyond the borders of this region by bringing together orthodontists, partners in the industry and colleagues from the fraternity to share an insight into the recent research and cutting-edge technologies in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics. This virtual format allows us to come together to learn, share ideas, and gain insight into the latest innovations within the orthodontics field, and ensure the current landscape does not hinder anyone’s ability to participate,” said organizing chairperson Dr Jagpreet Sandhu.

“Slated to be conducted in November 2020, the conference was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it led to a revolution of virtual mode of conference, attracting more than 2,000 delegates from across the globe. With more than 300 speakers from India and abroad, this occasion is a perfect platform for orthodontic post-graduates and practitioners,” said Dr Silju Mathew.