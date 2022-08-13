5-year-old girl’s body found near Golden Temple; mother detained

The Punjab Police Friday detained a woman from Haryana, a day after her five-year-old girl was found dead near the Golden Temple.

The footage from CCTVs installed outside Golden Temple showed the woman, identified as Maninder Kaur, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana, carrying the child in her lap, police said. The footage was leaked and has since been shared widely on social media.

Police said that preliminary investigations point out that the victim, identified as Deepjot Kaur, was left there by her Maninder Kaur on Thursday. The child’s body was found in the Golden Temple Plaza.

Police got a breakthrough in the case on Friday, when the woman seen in the CCTV footage reached Punjab’s Rajpura city police station, about 230 km from Amritsar, to report that her daughter was missing after they visited the Golden Temple. The woman was also carrying her daughter’s photograph.

Station House Officer Harmanjit Singh Cheema, identifying the woman from the CCTV footage nad photographs shared on social media, detained the woman and subsequently informed the Amritsar police.

The CCTV footage showed that the woman was accompanied by a boy and was walking with the girl in her lap. The suspect was seen in the Amritsar area at different locations, also outside the Golden Temple area, and she was carrying a child, who appeared to be in a motionless state in her lap all the time, police said.

“The woman is being brought to Amritsar by a police party from Rajpura. She went to Rajpura police Station to lodge the missing report of her daughter where she was detained,” Inderjit Singh, SHO at Kotwali Police Station in Amritsar, said.

Advertisement

“During preliminary interrogation, the woman gave different statements which didn’t match with her previous statement. Sometimes she says that her daughter died due to asphyxia in her lap. In another statement, she told police she had been in an affair with someone and her husband caught her red-handed chatting on mobile and she left the house in a fit of anger,” the SHO said, adding the truth will be out when she reaches Amritsar and police here take her into custody.

The victim’s father, Kulwinder Singh, and other family members were also on their way to Amritsar, he added.