5 more students return to Amritsar, urge govt to help stranded friends

Five Medical students trapped in the midst of a war in Ukraine rounded at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport on Thursday evening.

These students were facilitated by the Indian embassy after they crossed the border of Ukraine. However, their journey in Ukraine remained very difficult as they were all on their own.

The returnees included three girls and two boys. Mannat Sharma of Amritsar, Sugandha of Mukerian, Gurleenpal Kaur, Sajandeep Singh of Tarn Taran and Milap Singh of Jalandhar were received by their family members and friends. Families also brought Dhol to celebrate the return of the students.

The flight was at 6.30 pm but the family members had reached the airport an hour earlier.

Mannat, Sajan Deep Singh and Milap Singh were stranded in Kharkiv, while Gurleen Pal Kaur in Lviv and Sugandha in Vernicia.

Milap had been studying there since 2016. He said, “We were stayed in bunkers for three days. There was nothing to eat and drink. As soon as we caught the train, we saw video of bombing near our home. We spent 33 hours in train. There was no service of Indian embassy in Ukraine. They kept telling us that they were out of Ukraine. We found Indian embassy officials only after entering Poland. Our university is on fire. There are 7000 students in our university. Our friends are in dire need of help. Our friends stuck in Ukraine should be helped. Women and children are given preference and students are not able to get seats on trains.

Gurudwara offers help

Meanwhile Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Warsaw is offering help to the students who are coming from Ukraine.

Bai Amrik Singh, head priest at Gurudwara said, “Students who have reached at Gurudwara are safe now. But situation is dangerous for the students who are still in Ukraine. We have received reports that students have been mistreated and beaten on the way. It is not good.”

“The Ukrainian border is around 400 km from Gurudwara. Students reached at Gurudwara faced very tough conditions.Some of them received food here at Gurudwara after two or three days. We have been told that three girls were abducted by Ukrainian soldiers. The Indian students have been facing discrimination,” Said Amrik Singh while talking to Media.

He said “But there are also good people who have been giving ride to the students on the way. Around 700 students have been received at Gurudwara so far. Some of the students have already left for India. We have been providing food and shelter. Sikh Sangat and Punjabi businessman have been supporting in making arrangements.”

Union Minister V K Singh had also reached this Gurudwara and had I reacted with the students on Tuesday.