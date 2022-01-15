5-kg IED smuggled from Pak found in Amritsar village near international border

The special task force the Punjab Police Friday claimed to have recovered an improvised explosive device (IED), smuggled from Pakistan into India, and Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency notes concealed in a bag lying on the Attari-Bachiwind road in Amritsar, close to the international border. The recovery comes a month before Punjab goes to polls on February 14.

After receiving specific input about drugs and explosives, the STF launched a search operation and seized the bag from outside village Dhanoa in Ajnala sub-division. The seizure came on a day an IED stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market in Delhi.

STF Assistant Inspector General Rashpal Singh, said, “We received specific information that a consignment of arms, ammunition and drugs has been delivered near the Attari border. Our team started searching the area, during which a packet was found near Dera Baba Gulab Shah at the Attari-Bachiwind road.”

“The IED weighing 5 kg…was found concealed in the bag. Some Indian currency notes were also found inside,” he said.

Later in the evening, Inspector General of Police, Amritsar, Monish Chawla, said that one yellow-coloured bag containing five kilograms of explosive material, including three electrical detonators, a digital timer and two sponge caps, besides Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency notes, wrapped in polythene bags, were seized.

Expressing apprehension about the use of the seized explosive material in the forthcoming elections in the state, he said preliminary probe suggests that there was an intention to use this material to create law and order problems in Punjab. “It was smuggled from Pakistan to India,” he added.

On Thursday, close on the heels of busting a terror module backed by the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), the Punjab Police had said it seized 2.5 kg of RDX, besides arms and ammunition, on the disclosure of the prime accused in two recent incidents of hurling of grenades in Pathankot. Police had also seized a detonator, a detonating cord, five explosive fuses along with wires and 12 live cartridges of AK-47 rifles.