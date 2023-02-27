2 gangsters accused in Moosewala murder case killed in clash among inmates in Punjab jail

Two gangsters were killed and three others were injured in a clash among inmates lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on Sunday. All were accused in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The clash took place in the barrack where all the alleged gangsters with links to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs were locked up, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Ralli village near Budhlada in Mansa – both of Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya gang. Another Keshav from the same gang was injured. He was hit in the head. Two other injured were Manpreet Singh Bhau and Arshad Khan, both belonged to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They sustained serious injuries in the clash.

Though jail authorities were tight-lipped on the cause of the clash, sources said that it could be a case of infighting between men of Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. Both gangs had allegedly joined hands to execute the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29 last year.

The clash surprised many as the jail administration had kept around 25 inmates of Jaggu Bhagwanpuriya and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs in the same barrack due to their friendly relations. Most of them were also accused in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.

Police said the investigation is going on.

Mandeep Singh had allegedly arranged weapons for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. He was arrested by Punjab Police in September 2022.

Advertisement

Manmohan Singh was facing more than eight criminal cases. He was accused of doing recee of Sidhu Moosewala. He also had allegedly provided shelter at his home to the shooters of Sidhu Moosewala. He was also seen roaming with Moosewala during the elections at the time. The late singer had joined the Congress last year.

Kehsav was accused of providing a vehicle and helped the shooters escape after the killing of the singer.

Sources said the clash took place among the inmates over some matter and soon the situation took an ugly turn. Utensils and iron rods were used during the fight inside the high-security jail, they said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal said there needs to be an independent probe into the incident as there could be a “deep-rooted conspiracy behind it”. On the law and order situation, the party alleged that ‘jungle raj’ prevailed in the state.

“No one is safe in Jungle Raj of @AAPPunjab. Traders not safe at shops.Women not safe at homes. Cops not safe in police stations. Latest killing of 2 gangsters involved in #SidhuMooseWala murder in jail needs independent probe as there could be a deep rooted conspiracy behind it,” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a tweet.