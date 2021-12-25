18-year-old dies due to drug overdose, father says ‘cops not doing enough’

Even as Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi went around praising his government’s crackdown against drug mafia, a father who lost his 18-year-old son in Tarn Taran accused to state police of not doing enough to nab peddlers and break the drugs supply chain.

On Friday, an 18-year-old was found dead in Tarn Taran’s Fatehabad village Friday, allegedly due to drug overdose.

The body of Gagandeep Singh (18) was found in the cremation ground of the village, which falls in Assembly constituency Khadoor Sahib.

Ganagdeep’s father, Ram Lubhaya, who is a labourer, accused the police of not doing enough to tackle drug problem in the area. He said: “There are many drug addicts and smugglers in our locality. We often go to police to make complaint. But police doesn’t listen to us. There is easy availability of drugs. It was the reason that my son couldn’t quit… My son is gone, ut I request Punjab government to do something to end the drug menace in our locality. I would be grateful.”

The grieving father added: “All my three sons were drug addicts. Gagandeep was youngest and he has died due to drug overdose. I had tried to treat their addiction medically. My other two sons are better now. But Gagandeep couldn’t quit addiction.”

He said: “I had spent around Rs two lakh to treat Gagandeep when he was suffering from serious infection as he used wrong syringe to inject heroin…My wife died of grief of our all our sons being drug addicts. She was in depression…She couldn’t bear it.”

A police official from the village, meanwhile, said: “We conduct raids and take action wherever we find smuggling of drugs.”