Punjab: 125 passengers of Italy-Amritsar flight test Covid positive on arrival

Punjab, which is already witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, detected a cluster of infections in an international chartered flight coming from Italy.

A total of 125 passengers on a Milan-Amritsar charter flight were found Covid positive when tested on arrival, government officials said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Officials said there were a total of 179 passengers on the charter flight YU-661 that landed at the Amritsar airport at around 1.30 PM on Wednesday.

Since Italy is one of the “at risk” countries according to the Union Health Ministry, all eligible passengers — 160 in this case — were tested for COVID-19 and 125 of them were found to be positive, they mentioned.

Out of total 179 passengers, 19 were children or infants so they were exempted from on-arrival RT-PCR testing, they said.

The charter flight between Milan in Italy and Amritsar in Punjab was operated by Portuguese company EuroAtlantic Airways, they mentioned.

On Wednesday, Punjab reported 1,811 new Covid-19 cases along with four fatalities. The total number of cases in the state went up to 6,08,723.



The death toll in the state stood at 16,657, while the total number of of active cases stood at 4,434.

In the backdrop of rising cases of the highly infectious Omicron, the Union Health Ministry had on December 25 sent multi-disciplinary teams and nodal officers to 10 states that were either reporting a surge or recording vaccination coverage below the national average. Punjab was among the 10 states.

In Punjab, the vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group has been hit by more than 16,000 paramedics going on strike, demanding pay hike and allowances

The staff on strike include 9,500 employees under National Health Mission (NHM), 2,500 multipurpose health workers (MPHW), 3,000 staff nurses on regular rolls and 1,200 rural pharmacists. The NHM staff include clerical cadres, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), staff nurses, health workers and so on.